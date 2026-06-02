Peabo Bryson, singer known for Disney hits "Beauty and the Beast" and "A Whole New World," dies at 75

Peabo Bryson, a two-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter known for Disney movie hits "Beauty and the Beast" and "A Whole New World," has died, his family told CBS News. He was 75.

Bryson died Tuesday, surrounded by family, after suffering a stroke Sunday and being under medical care.

Singer Peabo Bryson performs at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Aug. 18, 2021, in Detroit, Michigan. Monica Morgan / Getty Images / "Monica Morgan"

"We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world," his family said in a statement. "While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come."

Bryson, a Greenville, South Carolina, native with deep ties to Georgia and Atlanta's music scene, is widely recognized for his decades-long career in R&B, soul and adult contemporary music.

He released his debut LP, "Peabo," in 1976, composing most of its songs himself, and signed with Capitol Records in 1977. His first major crossover hit was his 1983 duet with Roberta Flack, "Tonight, I Celebrate My Love."

Bryson's biggest hits came in the 1990s when he earned two Grammys for two Disney duets, "Beauty and the Beast" with Celine Dion, and "A Whole New World" with Regina Belle from Disney's "Aladdin."

Nominated for eight Grammys during his illustrious career, his other hits included "If Ever You're in My Arms Again," and "Can You Stop the Rain."