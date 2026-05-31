Peabo Bryson under medical care after suffering stroke, representative says

Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Peabo Bryson is under medical care after suffering a stroke, according to a statement provided to CBS News Atlanta by a representative for the artist.

"Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson — the voice behind the Oscar-winning Disney songs 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'A Whole New World' — has suffered a stroke and is currently under medical care," a representative for Bryson said in the statement.

Bryson, a Greenville, South Carolina native with deep ties to Georgia and Atlanta's music scene, is widely recognized for his decades-long career in R&B, soul and adult contemporary music. He earned mainstream acclaim through beloved Disney duets including "Beauty and the Beast" alongside Celine Dion and "A Whole New World" with Regina Belle from Disney's Aladdin.

Singer Peabo Bryson. Julie Yarbrough

Over the years, Bryson has frequently performed in Atlanta, including appearances at Fox Theatre, where generations of fans gathered to hear the legendary vocalist perform many of his classic hits.

The singer has long been celebrated for songs including "If Ever You're in My Arms Again," "Can You Stop the Rain," and "Tonight, I Celebrate My Love."

At this time, additional details about Bryson's condition have not been publicly released.

The family is asking for privacy as Bryson receives treatment.

"At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together," the representative said. "The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated."

CBS News Atlanta sends well wishes to Bryson, his loved ones and everyone supporting him during his recovery.