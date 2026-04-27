Paulding County man killed in boat crash on Lake Allatoona, officials say

A solo night boat ride on Lake Allatoona ended in a deadly tragedy last week, authorities say.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say game wardens were called to Allatoona Landing in Bartow County around 9:30 p.m. on Friday after reports of a boating fatality.

Investigators say initial reports said that a bass boat had hit a breakwater, which is a long wall usually built by the shore to reduce erosion.

When they arrived at the lake, the game wardens found the boat along the breakwater with a man believed to be the vessel's operator dead onboard.

Drone view of Lake Allatoona, one of the largest lakes in Georgia. The lake is a popular place for water sports and recreation activities in summer. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The game wardens and members of the Bartow County Fire Department were able to bring the man to shore and turn his body over to the coroner. He has since been identified as 63-year-old Patrick Ramsey, a resident of Dallas, Georgia. Deputies say Ramsey was the only one on the vessel.

Officials have not shared any details about what led up to the crash or Ramsey's cause of death.

The situation remains under investigation.