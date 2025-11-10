Outkast's André 3000, Big Boi inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Outkast's André "3000" Benjamin and Antwan "Big Boi" Patton, two kids who started making music in a southwest Atlanta basement, were officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, forever sealing their place in music history and in the heart of their city.

The rap duo, known for redefining Southern hip-hop with their fearless sound and futuristic vision, was inducted by actor, musician, and fellow Atlanta native Donald Glover.

"Outkast didn't just represent the South, they redefined it," Glover said. "Atlanta is not the music mecca it has become without you. There is no Childish Gambino without you. There is no South without you."

During his speech, Big Boi turned emotional as he thanked André, his longtime collaborator and creative counterpart.

"Especially to my brother: thank you for making me be the best I can be," he said. "Iron sharpens iron. Ain't nothing but pressure. Love you, man."

André 3000 followed with a freestyle speech that was funny, raw, and deeply heartfelt. He reflected on their humble beginnings in the early 1990s, making beats in the basement known as "The Dungeon," surrounded by the Dungeon Family, the collective that helped shape Atlanta's sound.

As his voice broke, he said, "Great things start in little rooms."

Inductees Big Boi and André 3000 of Outkast speak onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on Nov. 8, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Kane/Getty Images

Though Outkast didn't perform together, as many fans had hoped, Big Boi took the stage in true Atlanta fashion, wearing shorts and a fur coat, performing hits like "Rosa Parks" alongside JID, Killer Mike and Sleepy Brown. Janelle Monáe joined the celebration with a lively rendition of "Hey Ya," Tyler, the Creator did a rendition of "bombs over baghdad," while Doja Cat delivered a soulful take on "Ms. Jackson."

In its tribute, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame described Outkast as "relentlessly innovative," praising their ability to blend funk, soul, jazz, rock, and Afrofuturism into storytelling that changed hip-hop forever.

The Hall's museum in Cleveland now permanently features André 3000's iconic green outfit from the 2003 "Hey Ya!" video, a nod to how two Atlanta dreamers turned the "Dirty South" into a global sound.