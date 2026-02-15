Ossoff, Willis deliver fiery social justice speeches at Big Bethel AME as national civil rights fight intensifies

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis used the pulpit at Big Bethel A.M.E. Church on Sunday to deliver pointed warnings about the state of American democracy — and a call for Georgians to organize.

The remarks came during Big Bethel's annual "Social Justice Sunday" service, where National Urban League President Marc Morial also spoke. But it was Ossoff and Willis who centered their speeches on what they described as escalating threats to civil rights, voting access, and the justice system nationwide.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (left) and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (right) spoke from the pulpit at Big Bethel A.M.E. Church on Sunday, issuing strong warnings about the state of American democracy. CBS News Atlanta

Ossoff: "Our nation is afflicted and in crisis"

Ossoff told the congregation that the country is at a defining moment.

"Our nation is afflicted and in crisis," he said, urging attendees to stay engaged politically and prepare for upcoming election cycles.

He criticized election denialism and warned against what he described as coordinated efforts to suppress the political power of Black voters. Ossoff encouraged Georgians to build grassroots momentum heading into 2026, emphasizing that civic participation will determine the direction of the state and country.

The Democratic senator's remarks come as debates intensify nationally over voting access, election integrity claims and the future of diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Willis: "Justice is controversial"

Willis, who has faced scrutiny in recent months, framed her speech as both personal and urgent.

Calling Big Bethel a "home," she told attendees that community institutions remain critical during moments of public pressure and political attack.

"Today, justice is controversial," Willis said, urging those gathered not to remain silent in the face of intimidation or backlash.

She emphasized that progress requires ordinary people to act, echoing a civil rights refrain that the "moral arc" bends only through sustained engagement.

A historic backdrop

Big Bethel A.M.E., often referred to as the "City Hall of Sweet Auburn," has long served as a gathering place for protest, organizing and civil rights advocacy in Atlanta.

Church leaders said this year's Social Justice Sunday comes at a time of renewed debate over federal policies, including a lawsuit challenging anti-DEI directives that has drawn national attention.

While National Urban League President Marc Morial delivered the keynote address, Ossoff and Willis' speeches underscored the political stakes in Georgia — a battleground state where issues of voting rights, criminal justice and federal oversight continue to shape both local and national conversations.

Organizers said the message was clear: faith, policy and civic action remain deeply intertwined in Atlanta and the next chapter will depend on who shows up.