One dead after CSX train strikes car at DeKalb County railroad crossing

One person was killed early Tuesday when a CSX freight train struck a car at a railroad crossing in DeKalb County, authorities said.

The collision happened around 1:56 a.m. at the intersection of North Clarendon Avenue and Ponce de Leon Avenue in Scottdale, according to CSX and DeKalb County Public Safety officials.

Investigators said the vehicle was occupied by two people at the time of the crash. One person died at the scene. The second occupant was taken to a nearby hospital, though the extent of their injuries has not been released.

No injuries were reported among the train crew.

DeKalb County Public Safety responded to the scene shortly after the incident and is assisting with the investigation. CSX said it is cooperating fully with local law enforcement as authorities work to determine what led to the collision.

In a statement, CSX expressed condolences to those affected by the crash.

"CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident," the company said.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.