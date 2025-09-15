Oakland Cemetery selling new spaces for first time in 145 years

For the first time in more than a century, members of the public have the chance to call Atlanta's Oakland Cemetery their final home.

The historic cemetery nestled on Memorial Drive has been sold out since the late 19th century, but a new plan will allow a small group to join the tens of thousands of Georgians who are laid to rest there.

The cemetery is set to build the Eastern Memorial Promenade. It's a columbarium — a permanent, above-ground structure on what was once an abandoned roadway between the historic African American Burial Grounds and its East Hill section.

The building will be constructed from granite extracted from the massive quarries of Elberton, Georgia. Officials say it will feature details that mirror some of the cemetery's iconic monuments. There's also a plan to plant a garden nearby for family and friends visiting their loved ones.

The Austell Family Mausoleum is seen at 2011 at Atlanta's Historic Oakland Cemetery. Steve Gundry/Getty Images

"It is both a profound milestone and a meaningful way to deepen your connection to this place where Atlanta's history, beauty, and stories live on," said Richard Harker, the president and CEO of the Historic Oakland Foundation.

The public pre-sale for the columbarium niches has already begun, but they aren't cheap.

The average cost of real estate in the United States is $233 per square foot. The price for a spot in Oakland Cemetery's new columbarium ranges from $6,000 for a 12" by 12" niche on the bottom level to $50,000 for a niche on the top level that holds eight sets of remains.

The cemetery has been overwhelmed by the demand. Out of the 270 new spaces set to open, 60% have already been sold.

You can learn more about the project and find out how to reserve a space in the columbarium on Oakland Cemetery's website.

Famous people buried in Oakland Cemetery

Those who choose to have their remains interred in the columbarium will have their final resting place near legendary civil rights activists, musicians, and sports figures.

Among those buried there are 27 former mayors of Atlanta and six governors of Georgia.

Here are a few of the famous Georgians who have been laid to rest in the cemetery's over-150-year history:

Margaret Mitchell, author of "Gone with the Wind"

Musician Kenny Rogers

Moses Formwalt, Atlanta's first mayor, who was in office from 1848 to 1849

Maynard Jackson, Atlanta's first African-American mayor and second-longest serving mayor in the city's history

Bobby Jones, Augusta Golf Club founder and Masters co-founder

Joel Hurt, Inman Park and Druid Hills founder

Dr. Joseph Jacobs, pharmacist who sold the first glass of Coca-Cola

Bishop Wesley John Gaines, second pastor of Big Bethel A.M.E. Church and co-founder of Morris Brown College.