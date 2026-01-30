North Georgia counties brace for 2nd round of winter weather as officials urge caution

North Georgia is bracing for another round of winter weather just days after a previous threat moved through.

In Hall County, families are dealing with a little storm fatigue. People in Gainesville say they've had their share of severe weather over the years, but two threats this close together are tough.

Not everyone is dreading the cold. Five-year-old Andrew Reynolds is already prepared for it, wearing his snow boots.

"I want to play outside all day tomorrow," Reynolds said.

Of course, his mom has a few more things to consider. Leah Hardy said they were buying a lot of food because they had 10 people in their house this weekend.

Leah Hardy and her family were getting ready for the second winter storm in a week. CBS News Atlanta

All this preparing is happening just days after the last winter storm moved through.

"They actually just went back to school yesterday," Hardy said.

Hall County officials say they are shifting into preparation mode again, pretreating bridges and public safety facilities. Once snow begins to fall, they say they'll use plows and calcium chloride.

The Hall County School District is also making adjustments. All extracurricular activities must end by 8:30 p.m. on Friday, and all activities for Saturday and Sunday have been postponed or canceled. A decision on Monday's classes is likely to come on Sunday.

Authorities suggesting families be prepared to stay in the house at least 36 hours and have enough water, food, and medications to last at least that long. They're also asking residents not to park on subdivision streets so snowplows can move through neighborhoods.

They say the best way for people to stay informed is through county alerts and by following Hall County Government and Emergency Services for real-time updates during the storm.