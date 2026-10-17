"No Kings" movement returns to Atlanta and North Georgia with focus on early voting

The nationwide "No Kings" movement returned to Georgia on Saturday, with more than 40 events planned across the state, including gatherings in Atlanta, metro Atlanta and North Georgia aimed at encouraging voter participation ahead of the November midterm elections.

The latest mobilization, dubbed "No Kings: Vote Early," marks a shift in focus for the movement, which has organized demonstrations against President Donald Trump and his administration for more than a year. This time, organizers said they hoped to turn protest participation into voter turnout ahead of the Nov. 3 elections.

Early voting in Georgia began on Oct. 13, and runs through Friday, Oct. 30.

More than 1,500 events were planned across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to organizers. Activities were expected to include rallies, neighborhood gatherings, voter registration initiatives, group walks to polling places and workshops focused on election protection.

Where were No Kings events expected in Atlanta and North Georgia?

In Atlanta, several events were expected to take place throughout Saturday, beginning in the morning and continuing into the late afternoon. Gatherings were planned at multiple locations across the city, including Piedmont Park, where organizers scheduled a midday march and election-protection training session.

Across metro Atlanta, events were planned in Decatur, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Smyrna, Johns Creek, Snellville, Suwanee, Conyers, Douglasville and Fayetteville, as well as East Cobb.

Most gatherings were expected to take place during the morning and early afternoon, although events in Suwanee and Fayetteville were scheduled for later in the day. Decatur was expected to host multiple demonstrations, with activities planned from midmorning through the late afternoon.

Additional gatherings were expected across North and Central Georgia, including Canton, Woodstock, Cartersville, Jasper, Gainesville, Cornelia, Toccoa, Madison and Greensboro.

Most events were scheduled for the morning and early afternoon, while demonstrations in Woodstock and Toccoa were expected later in the day.