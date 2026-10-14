Georgia early voting opens with record first-day midterm turnout, secretary of state says

Georgia voters set a first-day early voting record for a midterm election Tuesday, casting more than 188,600 in-person ballots, according to the secretary of state's office.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported 188,667 early in-person votes, up from 134,962 on the first day in 2022. That is an increase of 53,705 voters, or about 40%. In 2018, the first-day total was 70,849.

"This record-breaking turnout proves that voters have confidence in the integrity of our elections," Raffensperger said in a statement. "It's a testament to our strong election system overseen by 159 of the best county election officials in the country."

The office also reported that 10,267 absentee ballots had been accepted.

Voters can find early voting locations and hours for their county on the state's My Voter Page. Updated turnout figures are available through the secretary of state's Election Data Hub.