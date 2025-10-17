Metro Atlanta police say they're prepared for crowds at Saturday's "No Kings" protest

Metro Atlanta police say they are ready for the crowds expected to take the streets at "No Kings" rallies against President Trump and his policies across the area on Saturday.

The main protest is expected to block traffic around the Atlanta Civic Center on Piedmont Avenue from the morning until the afternoon. The event's organizers say that they are trained in de-escalation and are working closely with local partners to make sure the rally is safe.

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, officials with the Atlanta Police Department say that they are taking steps to keep the rally and any counterprotests are safe.

"The Atlanta Police Department fully supports the public's right to peaceful assembly," an APD spokesperson said. "We are aware of the planned demonstrations this weekend and will be actively monitoring to ensure the safety of all participants and the residents of the community."

A demonstrator holds a sign during a "No Kings" protest on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Atlanta. Mike Stewart / AP

What are the "No Kings" protests?

More than 2,500 other "No Kings" protests are planned across the country, including more than 30 in Georgia.

The last "No Kings" protest took place on June 14 in thousands of cities and towns nationwide, in large part to protest a military parade in Washington that marked the Army's 250th anniversary and coincided with Mr. Trump's birthday.

While the previous protests were largely peaceful, one person was killed in Salt Lake City after police reported that a safety volunteer fired at an alleged gunman and hit a protester.

In DeKalb County, police arrested reporter Mario Guevara while he was covering the protests, charging him with obstructing police, unlawful assembly, and improperly entering a roadway. Those charges were later dropped, but the arrest eventually led to Guevara's deportation to El Salvador in October.