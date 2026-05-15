Newnan High School teacher fired after using racial slur during class, officials say

A Newnan High School history teacher is no longer with the Coweta County School System after officials say he used a racial slur while speaking with a student in class.

Authorities with the school district tell CBS News Atlanta that they received a report from a student on Monday that Brad Willems used the slur during class and immediately started an investigation.

A video posted on social media appeared to show Willems saying the racial slur and then telling a student to "go upstairs."

During their investigation, district officials say they confirmed that the incident took place.

"Mr. Willems has not returned to his classroom since the incident was reported, and will not return to the classroom," said Dean Jackson, a spokesperson for the Coweta County School District.

Jackson said that, while he can't discuss additional details about the situation due to it being a personnel matter, he could say that Willems is "no longer an employee of the school system."

He said that there is no record of any other incidents or complaints of the kind involving Willems during his employment in the district.