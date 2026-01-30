New video shows airport security breach, arrest at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson

Newly released video is offering a clearer look at an October 2025 security breach attempt at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The video shows the suspect, identified as Fabian Leon, 40, entering the main checkpoint at full speed and pushing his way through passengers and TSA agents in an apparent attempt to breach security.

The incident happened around 8:28 a.m. on Oct. 30 near the main TSA checkpoint at the airport, according to Atlanta police.

Authorities say Leon ran through lane No. 6, where multiple people were knocked to the ground. Once inside the X-ray area, a passenger identified as Mark Thomas intervened and slammed Leon to the ground. A TSA officer then arrived and placed Leon in handcuffs.

Surveillance cameras caught the moments the man tried to breach security at the Atlanta airport checkpoint. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Atlanta police officers responding to the scene found Leon sitting on the ground in handcuffs, acting belligerently and attempting to stand while mumbling. Police requested a wheelchair and additional units before escorting him to a precinct.

At the precinct, Leon was searched, placed in a holding cell, and evaluated by the Atlanta Fire EMS bike team. Fire officials said his vital signs were normal and that he appeared to be "coming down from something." Leon told officers he had consumed alcohol and drugs.

TSA Supervisor Debra Brooks told police that two TSA agents were injured during the incident.

The traveler who was pushed to the ground said they suffered an elbow injury. He was evaluated by Atlanta Fire EMS. Another TSA agent was grabbed by Leon during the attempted breach.

Police say they notified Homeland Security and the FBI while victim and witness statements were collected on body camera.

Authorities later confirmed Leon had an active warrant for a probation violation from the Perry Police Department, though there was no extradition outside a 75-mile radius.

Leon was charged with simple battery and avoiding or interfering with security measures and transported to Clayton County custody.

Airport officials previously said the incident did not disrupt airport operations.