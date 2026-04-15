New video captures deadly crash involving MARTA bus and Jeep in Atlanta

New video shows the moments leading up to a deadly crash involving a MARTA bus and a Jeep Patriot in northwest Atlanta.

Surveillance footage obtained by CBS News Atlanta, recorded from inside the bus, shows the driver's view as the Jeep veers out of its lane and into the path of the bus.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to the head-on crash near 266 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW on April 4 just before 8:15 a.m.

Police said the driver of the Jeep, the only person in the vehicle, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died from their injuries.

The MARTA bus had seven people on board at the time of the crash. Authorities said none of the passengers or the driver suffered serious injuries.

Investigators with the department's Accident Investigations Unit are still working to determine what caused the crash.