New DeKalb homeowners waiting on trash carts as county works on backlog

Some people living in DeKalb County said they are still waiting for trash carts after moving into their homes.

"They won't pick up anything. … I had to take my trash to it, to a dump… for, like, two or three or weeks," said Tony Gatson, a homeowner in Lithonia.

Gatson said he moved into his home earlier this year and only received one of the two county-issued carts.

Construction is still underway in Gatson's neighborhood as new homes continue to go up, but some people living in the area say that when they moved in, their trash carts did not arrive with them.

Gatson said he eventually received his missing cart after being placed back on a list, but said others in his neighborhood are still waiting.

The issue is not limited to new construction. Some people living in the area who recently bought existing homes said they are also waiting for trash carts after moving in.

DeKalb County said the backlog is tied to vendor supply issues. According to the county, 579 households are currently waiting on garbage carts, and 340 are waiting on recycling carts.

The county said people who are still waiting can place secure bagged trash at the curb, and those homes are flagged in the system so crews know to pick it up.

But some people living in the area said that it has not always been their experience.

The county said it has now been authorized to begin ordering new trash and recycling carts. Officials said they expect the first shipment to arrive within four to five weeks, and once those carts are received, they will begin fulfilling the backlog immediately.