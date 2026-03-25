Nearly $10 million in cybersecurity grants awarded to Georgia schools, local governments amid rising cyber threats

As cyberattacks increasingly target schools and local governments, Georgia officials are investing nearly $10 million to strengthen digital defenses across the state.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and the Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) announced Tuesday that $9,873,903 in State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP) funding has been awarded to 44 entities statewide, with a strong focus on protecting K-12 schools.

State leaders say the funding comes at a critical moment.

"Cyber criminals should never profit at the expense of our students," said GEMA/HS Director Josh Lamb. "These cybersecurity grants provide critical investments in Georgia schools to modernize systems and equip staff to recognize and respond appropriately to cyber threats."

Schools are increasingly in the crosshairs

The urgency behind the investment is backed by stark data.

According to the Center for Internet Security, 82% of K-12 schools reported experiencing some form of cyber threat between July 2023 and December 2024. That includes ransomware attacks, phishing schemes, and system breaches that can disrupt learning, expose student data, and strain already tight school resources.

For districts across metro Atlanta and rural Georgia alike, those threats are not theoretical—they're operational risks.

Cyberattacks can shut down school networks, delay classes, compromise sensitive student and staff information, and force costly recovery efforts. In some cases nationwide, schools have had to cancel classes or revert to paper systems for days after major breaches.

Where the money is going

Officials say this latest round of funding is designed to modernize cybersecurity infrastructure and improve preparedness at the local level.

That includes:

Upgrading outdated IT systems

Strengthening network security

Training school staff to detect phishing and cyber threats

Improving incident response capabilities

While the grants are available to a range of state and local entities, education systems were given special consideration this cycle—reflecting growing concern about vulnerabilities in K-12 environments.

What comes next

The announcement also signals that more funding is on the way.

State officials confirmed two additional application windows for future cybersecurity grants:

FY2024 grants open April 1, 2026

FY2025 grants open September 1, 2026

Applications must be submitted through the state's online EMGrantsPro system, with support available through GEMA/HS for agencies navigating the process.