DeKalb County issues alert on widespread jury duty phone scam targeting residents

DeKalb County officials are warning residents about a recent "jury duty scam" involving fraudulent phone calls from individuals posing as representatives of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

According to reports, scammers claim the recipient missed jury duty and must pay a fine immediately to avoid arrest. Victims are often pressured to purchase prepaid cards or share personal information to resolve the matter.

Authorities stress that this is a scam. The DeKalb County Jury Management Office does not request payment for missed jury duty, and the Sheriff's Office will never call residents demanding money or threatening arrest over warrants.

Chief and Administrative Judge Shondeana C. Morris stated, "We want to make it absolutely clear: no court or judge will ever call you demanding payment or threatening arrest for missing jury duty. These calls are scams. If you receive one, do not provide any personal information or payment. Hang up immediately."

Anyone who believes they have been targeted or victimized is urged to contact the DeKalb County Jury Management Office at 404-371-2022 or email info@dekalbjury.com. Suspicious calls should also be reported to local law enforcement.