Police searching for suspect accused of burglarizing Atlanta civil rights organization 3 times

Police are looking for a man accused of burglarizing the Atlanta branch of a national civil rights organization three times.

On April 5, officers say they were called to investigate a burglary at an address on the 600 block of Peeples Street SW. Records show that the location is the Atlanta chapter of the National Action Network, the organization founded in 1991 by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Investigators believe the suspect may be responsible for three different burglaries at the location, though they did not say when the other two burglaries took place.

Authorities shared footage of a man identified as a suspect in the case boarding a MARTA bus at Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW and Peeples Street SW with multiple bags. The man then got off the bus near Cascade Avenue SW and Donnelly Avenue SW.

Atlanta police shared security footage of a man accused of burglarizing the chapter of the National Action Network three times. Atlanta Police Department

While details about the suspect remain limited, officials say he may have a bandage or cut near his right wrist.

The Atlanta Police Department is asking anyone with information about the burglaries to send a tip to Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.