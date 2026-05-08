Missing Atlanta teen Benjamin Braithwaite found safe after more than a week, police say

The search for missing 16-year-old Benjamin Braithwaite is over. Atlanta police announced just before midnight Thursday that he had been located, more than a week after he vanished from his Regency Trace home.

The department shared the update on social media but did not release additional details about where he was found or the circumstances surrounding his recovery.

Braithwaite had been missing since the night of April 27, when he was last seen around 9 p.m. at his home in Atlanta. His family said they had no contact with him during the entire time he was gone.

The disappearance of the KIPP Atlanta Collegiate High School sophomore and basketball team member had galvanized the Atlanta community. His family, teammates, Atlanta police officers and neighbors gathered at the school last week to raise awareness about his disappearance. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where his mother works, joined the search effort — asking the public to watch for him at MARTA stops and fast food restaurants.

A $10,000 reward had been offered for credible information leading to his safe return.

"Even small details matter. Your awareness could make the difference," the airport wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week.