$10,000 reward offered for info on Atlanta teen missing for over a week: "Even small details matter"

A $10,000 reward is now being offered in the search for an Atlanta teenager who has been missing for over a week.

Sixteen-year-old Benjamin Braithwaite has been missing since the night of April 27.

Braithwaite, a sophomore at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate High School, was last seen around 9:00 p.m. at his home in the Regency Trace neighborhood. Since then, his family has said they haven't had any contact with the teen.

With the search stretching on for more than a week, his family and officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, where his mother works, are hoping that the reward will lead to some information that helps them find Braithwaite.

Braithwaite is described as 6 feet 5 inches tall with a weight of 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The teen was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black joggers, and Nike running shoes.

Benjamin Braithwaite's family and friends held a rally on Friday for the missing Atlanta teen. CBS News Atlanta

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Atlanta airport asked people to keep an eye out for Braithwaite in places like MARTA stops and fast food restaurants.

"Even small details matter. Your awareness could make the difference. If you believe you've seen him, do not wait—call immediately," the Instagram post reads in part.

The reward is open to anyone 18 years or older who provides credible evidence that can be confirmed by legal authorities and leads to Braithwaite's return.

If you have seen Braithwaite or have any information on where he could be, call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit at (404) 546-4260. His family has also set up a website in the effort to bring him home.