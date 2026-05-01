Family and friends plead for help finding Atlanta teenager missing since Monday

Friday was a day filled with community gatherings and rallies for a missing metro Atlanta teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Benjamin Braithwaite has been missing since Monday night, according to Atlanta Police and Braithwaite's family.

Braithwaite is a sophomore at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate High School, and a member of the basketball team. His family, teammates, Atlanta police officers, and members of the community gathered outside at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate's courtyard on Friday to raise awareness about Braithwaite's disappearance, in hopes of learning more about his whereabouts.

"That's my little brother and I 'm so proud of him," Braithwaite's older brother William "BJ" Braithwaite Jr. said. "Ben is deeply loved. He's deeply missed. Our family is worried sick right now, and more than anything we just want to bring him home safely and know that he's OK."

The missing teen's brother said they have received some tips but will continue to spread the word until Benjamin is found.

"It's deeply emotional. We've been worried sick about Ben. A lot of sleepless nights. A lot of tears. A lot of phone calls. Canvassing and passing out flyers," he said. "Just pouring everything we can into this because we love him so deeply and we really just want him home and safe."

Benjamin Braithwaite has been missing since Monday night. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

DeVona Roberts was at the rally, and said her son is a member of the KIPP Atlanta Collegiate basketball team with Braithwaite.

"It hits deeply as the unit, the basketball unit, and it hits deeply as parents knowing that your child isn't coming home every night," Roberts said. "He's a great kid. Super quiet. Really driven on the basketball court and determined to make sure he's a big contributor to the team. Great student. We really just want Ben to come home. For his mom's sake, for his brother's sake, for his father's sake, and just for his family and everyone involved."

Some of Braithwaite's teammates were at the rally. They spoke to CBS News Atlanta about how they view him as a brother, not just a teammate.

"Once you get to know him, he's very talkative and real funny," one teammate said. "It'd be nice if he could come home."

"We need Ben home now," another teammate added.

A community prayer gathering is scheduled to be held for Braithwaite at Cascade Southwest Atlanta at 7 p.m. on Friday.

If you have seen Braithwaite or have any information on where the teenager could be, call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit at (404) 546-4260.