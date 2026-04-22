Middle school student arrested in connection with bomb threats at multiple Georgia schools

A middle school student has been arrested and charged after a series of bomb threats disrupted multiple schools in Oconee County on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said investigators, with help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, identified a student from Dove Creek Middle School as the person responsible for the threats.

The student is charged with four counts of making terroristic threats and four counts of disrupting school operations. Authorities said the student has been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Officials said the threats impacted several schools, including Colham Ferry Elementary, Oconee County Middle, North Oconee High and Rocky Branch Elementary, causing evacuations and major disruptions throughout the day.

School leaders said safety protocols were quickly put in place, and students were evacuated while law enforcement searched and cleared the buildings. No injuries were reported.

In a letter to families, Oconee County Schools Superintendent Melissa Butler said incidents like these create fear and interrupt learning but emphasized that student and staff safety remains the top priority.

"In response to today's threat, established safety protocols were followed and students were evacuated until the Oconee County Sheriff's Office thoroughly cleared the affected buildings," the letter reads. "I want to sincerely thank our parents for the way you responded today. Thank you for remaining calm, for allowing OCS and our law enforcement partners to work through the situation, and for supporting the return of students to class once our campuses were cleared. Your partnership and trust made a meaningful difference."

Authorities also clarified that Monday's threats are not connected to a separate incident on April 3 at North Oconee High School. That earlier case involved a hacked student email account used to send threatening messages, and investigators believe the person responsible may be outside the school system. That investigation remains ongoing.

Sheriff James Hale Jr. said officials will continue to take threats seriously and pursue charges against anyone responsible.