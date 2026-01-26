Metro Atlanta warming centers open doors as freezing temperatures hit

With temperatures plunging below freezing tonight, warming centers across Metro Atlanta are opening their doors to provide shelter for those in need. One such center, operated by Tucker First United Methodist Church, has become a lifeline for many facing the harsh winter weather.

The church opened its warming center over the weekend, anticipating the arrival of the winter storm and the dangerous drop in temperatures. By Monday evening, the center had already reached capacity.

For Kareem, a 65-year-old man who has been unhoused for the past two years, the warming center is nothing short of a blessing.

"This warming center is a heaven-sent for everyone out here, including me," he shared. Before finding refuge at the center, Kareem spent nights outside a local grocery store, braving the elements.

Now, he has a warm bed, access to showers, clean laundry, and hot meals—amenities the center provides to all its guests. "They do it for us. They let us have a shower, do our laundry, and let us have a nice hot meal," Kareem said while showing his bed and freshly washed clothes.

The warming center opens whenever temperatures dip below 30 degrees. Kareem says he'll stay until the weather warms up. "Until the weather goes back above 30 degrees," he explained.

Running the center is a community effort. According to Billy Bachman, a lead volunteer at Tucker First United Methodist Church, volunteers work around the clock in three-person shifts to ensure the center operates smoothly.

"No one gets paid," Bachman noted, emphasizing the dedication of those involved. The food, which includes dishes like broccoli casserole and apple cobbler, is all donated by local supporters.

Despite reaching capacity, the center's policy is not to turn anyone away on dangerously cold nights. "We work with Frontline, the Dekalb County homeless center, to see if they have capacity," Bachman said. "They'll send a van to us. We will never send someone out on the street on a super cold night."

The need for these centers is great, and their availability can mean the difference between life and death for many. For more information and a list of warming center locations, visit CBSNewsAtlanta.com.