Freezing temperatures could lead to icy spots on Georgia roads days after winter storm

Drivers who were urged to stay off the roads are starting to get a clearer picture of neighborhood conditions as metro Atlanta continues to recover from a weekend winter storm.

CBS News Atlanta drove through several parts of the metro on Monday to see where ice had melted and where it was still lingering. In many areas, especially closer to Atlanta, neighborhood streets appeared clear, even in places known for hills.

In Cherokee County, including parts of Canton, roads were mostly open with no visible ice. The same was true in parts of Alpharetta and Milton, where residential streets showed little sign of lingering winter weather.

Conditions began to change the farther northeast we drove.

In Buford, while main roads had been treated, ice was still visible on some driveways and side streets. Randy Borst, who lives in Buford, said crews had been active in his area, but the cold temperatures ahead were still a concern.

"We just saw Gwinnett County come by with the trucks," Borst said. "They did a pretty good job taking care of us over here."

Borst said with temperatures expected to drop again overnight, he plans to keep an eye on conditions before deciding whether to head out the next day.

Farther north in Flowery Branch, ice was easier to find, especially on vehicles and shaded areas around apartment complexes and neighborhoods.

Brad Dowling said while some thawing had started, the effects of the storm were still obvious.

"We've been out here throwing these big chunks of ice on the ground," Dowling said. "Most of the stuff's starting to thaw, but there's still some cars here with ice on them."

Dowling said he had driven around the area and noticed that while some roads were improving, icy spots remained, especially on bridges.

"I wanted to get the ice off before it froze really hard tonight," John Adeimy said, another Flowery Branch resident.

Adeimy said he was thankful his home never lost power during the storm.

"With all this runoff, it's going to be really hard," he said. "I hope people are very, very careful and only go if they have to."

Forecasters warn that while sunshine helped melt some of the weekend ice, dangerously cold temperatures overnight could cause refreezing on neighborhood streets and overpasses, especially in areas that are not regularly treated.

Drivers are urged to give themselves extra time Tuesday morning and to watch closely for black ice, even on roads that appeared clear during the day.