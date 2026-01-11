City of Atlanta, DeKalb County activate warming centers as temperatures drop

As freezing temperatures settle across metro Atlanta tonight, the City of Atlanta and DeKalb County have activated multiple warming centers Sunday evening to provide shelter and safety for residents in need.

City facilities will operate overnight beginning 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11, through 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 12, while DeKalb County centers will open starting 6:30 p.m. the same night.

Transportation is available at select locations.

City of Atlanta warming centers

The City of Atlanta has opened two primary locations offering heated indoor space, rest areas, and transportation from the Gateway Center.

Open from 8 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday:

Central Park Recreation Center 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Selena S. Butler Park & Recreation Center 98 William Holmes Borders Dr. SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Transportation:

A shuttle will depart nightly at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor St SW, taking individuals to the designated warming facilities.

DeKalb County warming centers

DeKalb County is also opening several warming centers beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with multiple locations across the county.

Transportation is available from Frontline Response Headquarters.

Locations include:

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur

Frontline Response International 2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta

St. Vincent de Paul 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd., Chamblee

Mason Mill Recreation Center 1340 McConnell Dr., Decatur

Golden Door Warming Center (women and children only) 2944 Ember Dr., Decatur

24-hour sheltering resources

Several shelters remain open around the clock for individuals seeking longer-term support:

For real-time availability, residents are encouraged to contact the Gateway Center at (404) 215-6600.

How to get help

Officials urge anyone needing warmth, safety, or transportation to head to pickup locations early. Families with children and individuals experiencing homelessness are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the centers.

Residents can find updates on:

City of Atlanta website

DeKalb County website

Gateway Center hotline: (404) 215-6600

Officials encourage early arrival

City and county leaders are urging anyone needing warmth or shelter to arrive early, especially as transportation shuttles may fill quickly. Families with children and individuals without access to heat are encouraged to use the warming centers overnight.