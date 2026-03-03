Metro Atlanta Iranians struggle to reach family amid unrest in Iran

Iranian Americans in metro Atlanta said their phones were buzzing as events unfolded overseas, and now many are anxiously waiting for the next message from family back home.

"It's been very exciting, but also very stressful at the same time," said Mayra Yazdari. "We're worried… it's kind of like an emotional roller coaster."

Yazdari, who has lived in the United States for nine years, said the first hours were filled with texts and calls from relatives and friends inside Iran. But she added that internet disruptions have made communication spotty, leaving many here checking their phones and hoping messages get through.

She said friends inside Iran have told her they are ready for change.

"What I hear from close friends is, 'We are willing to go back to the streets, but we need help,'" Yazdari said.

Others in Atlanta's Iranian American community said their main concern right now is for civilians caught in the middle.

For Yazdari, the uncertainty is deeply personal. She said she hopes one day she can safely return to Iran and see her family again.

"We are hoping that we can go back, at least see our families, see our relatives, see our friends, see the country, and help to build the country for the next generation," she said.

Until then, Yazdari said she will continue watching the news and waiting for the next text from home