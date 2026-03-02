Metro Atlanta Iranian Americans anxious for peace as Middle East conflict escalates

Iranian Americans in metro Atlanta are watching developments closely as tensions escalate in the Middle East, not just as international news but as deeply personal experiences that hit close to home.

"My first reaction is always worry about my family," Ashkan Famili said. "You worry about your loved ones, and you really worry about the entire region."

Famili is the owner of Yalda, a Persian restaurant in Sandy Springs. He said his thoughts are not on tonight's dinner rush. They are with his family thousands of miles away in Iran.

Famili, who has owned Yalda with his family for years, said his father and extended relatives are still in Iran, and reaching them has been difficult because of communication disruptions.

"It's been difficult," he said. "I have not been able to. It's like quick moments that I can reach them … but we are in touch with them as much as we can."

Ashkan Famili said his first reaction when he heard about the developments in the Middle East were to think about his family still living in the region. CBS News Atlanta

Famili said he grew up in Iran before moving to the U.S. in 2007. The last time he visited home was nearly two decades ago. Since then, he has missed important family moments, including funerals for his grandmother and two great aunts, due to complications with travel.

"I wasn't able to go back home … and really be there for my family," he said. "That hurts."

Fear goes beyond personal separation for many in Atlanta's Iranian American community. Batool Zamani, president of the Iranian American Community of Georgia, said many are concerned about the safety of civilians caught in the conflict.

"… Especially the older people and young children… what will happen to them?" Zamani said.

Zamani stressed that the community wants the world to understand that ordinary Iranians are anxious for peace and stability.

Despite the fear, Famili said many Iranians, both in the U.S. and abroad, remain hopeful for change and greater freedoms.

"In a sense, yes, we want change," he said. "We just want to be heard."

For now, Famili continues to run his restaurants while keeping one eye on the news and his phone, hoping the next call from home brings reassurance rather than fear.

"It's about safety for my family," he said.