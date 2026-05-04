Met Gala fashion arrives in Atlanta with Dior exhibit at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film

Fashion's biggest night takes center stage at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Monday, but did you know that you don't have go to the Big Apple to see an iconic Met Gala look?

SCAD FASH's newest exhibition, "Dior: Crafting Fashion," holds some of the most legendary pieces produced by the French fashion house.

"We have a special exhibition that Dior Heritage created just for SCAD FASH for us here in Atlanta," Rafael Gomes, Executive Director of SCAD FASH and Atlanta exhibitions, said. "It's a beautiful exhibition that shows the process of making fashion and the process from the House of Dior, that's almost 80 years old. We have all eight fashion designers that worked through all these decades at Dior. We are celebrating it all with 88 dresses."

This exhibition was first held at SCAD in the south of France, but at a smaller scale. According to Gomes, SCAD and Dior worked so well together there that Dior decided to bring the exhibition to Atlanta on a larger scale.

"Something very special in this exhibition is this corner here with celebrity looks," Gomes continued. "Those are couture dresses designed just for celebrities, for special occasions. Here you can see Rihanna, you can see Lupita, you can see Lady Gaga, and the last look of the exhibition is Elle Fanning. The interesting thing is, Elle Fanning is here from Georgia."

Down the hallway from the celebrity dresses is where you can also see the "Revenge Dress" worn by Princess Diana.

"She is also carrying a Lady Dior bag," Gomes replied. "Lady Diana, Lady Dior! This is an iconic Met Gala look from 1996."

The exhibition offers students and the public an opportunity to see something most people don't have access to.

"Especially the new generation growing up with fast fashion, this is a really good chance to learn about quality and about craftsmanship that is unfortunately disappearing," Gomes said. SCAD FASH is here for the community of Atlanta."

"Dior: Crafting Fashion" runs through August 23rd at SCAD FASH.