Mayor Dickens addresses planned ICE activity at Atlanta airport

Mayor Andre Dickens is addressing a planned ICE presence at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, as additional personnel are set to assist with operations, during ongoing federal staffing challenges starting tomorrow.

In a statement released Sunday, Dickens said the City of Atlanta has been notified that federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations will be deployed to the airport beginning Monday morning.

According to the mayor, those personnel will not be conducting immigration enforcement. Instead, they will support the Transportation Security Administration with line management and crowd control inside domestic terminals.

"This deployment is not intended to conduct immigration enforcement activities," Dickens said, citing information provided by federal officials.

City leaders emphasized that all federal personnel will report directly to TSA during the assignment. Officials also noted that there has been no request for assistance from the Atlanta Police Department and no expected impact on city operations.

The move comes as TSA continues to navigate operational pressures tied to federal workforce challenges, including issues related to funding and employee pay.

Dickens said the city will continue monitoring the situation while staying in communication with travelers and residents.

"Atlanta remains committed to ensuring that residents and travelers feel safe, informed, and supported as they move through the world's busiest and most efficient airport," Dickens said.

The mayor also expressed hope that the federal government will resolve ongoing funding issues affecting TSA workers.

"Our Administration remains hopeful the Federal Government can soon find a way to fully fund TSA and pay their employees to resume standard operations," he said.

City officials say support measures have already been put in place to assist TSA officers who continue working despite pay disruptions, though specific operational questions are being directed to the TSA.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport remains one of the busiest travel hubs in the world, and officials say maintaining smooth operations remains a top priority as the federal deployment begins.