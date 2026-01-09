MARTA's new trains delayed again as agency prepares for World Cup crowds

MARTA's long-awaited new railcars are arriving later than planned, but transit leaders say the agency is still on track to handle a surge of riders expected during the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in downtown Atlanta.

The transit agency says its new CQ400 train cars will begin entering service the first week of June 2026, just days before World Cup games are scheduled to kick off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The timeline marks the latest delay for the project, which was originally slated for 2025, later pushed to early 2026, and now June.

"MARTA still anticipates meeting the World Cup deadline for the new trains to be in revenue service," a MARTA spokesperson said. "There are many variables with a project of this scope that impact delivery timelines, including availability of materials, testing schedules that require trackway time on an active, busy rail system, and troubleshooting challenges that may arise during manufacturing and testing."

MARTA and train manufacturer Stadler say they are taking a cautious approach to ensure the trains are safe and ready for riders, stressing that testing will not be rushed to meet earlier project targets. Four train sets are currently in Atlanta undergoing testing, and several are expected to be in service before the World Cup, with additional trains added in phases over the coming years.

Photo courtesy MARTA

As it works through railcar delays, MARTA says it is rolling out a series of systemwide upgrades aimed at improving reliability, safety and convenience ahead of the international event, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to the region.

A new contactless fare payment system, known as the Better Breeze system, is being installed across the transit network. The upgraded system will allow riders to tap a bank card or mobile wallet at faregates and fareboxes. MARTA says new faregates can be monitored and adjusted remotely, helping reduce fare evasion and improve security. A customer transition period for the new system will run from March 28 through May 2.

Bus service is also set for a major overhaul. MARTA plans to launch its NextGen Bus Network on April 18, expanding 15-minute service to three times as many metro Atlanta residents. The agency will also roll out MARTA Reach on March 7, 2026, offering on-demand transit service within 12 designated zones across its footprint.

Several high-traffic rail stations are undergoing upgrades as well. As part of MARTA's $1 billion Station Rehabilitation Program, Five Points Station is expected to have cleaner, safer platforms by spring 2026. Renovations include new lighting, flooring and ceilings, all scheduled to be completed before the World Cup. The street-level Five Points Transformation Project, which includes replacing the station canopy, is ongoing, though the station will remain open throughout the tournament.

MARTA says it has also developed a comprehensive World Cup operations plan. The agency hopes to increase lighting, wayfinding and multilingual signage, along with enhanced service levels. Additional MARTA police officers, transit ambassadors, and safety teams will be deployed to support visitors from around the world. With hundreds of thousands of soccer fans expected to rely on transit, the key question is whether MARTA's upgrades will be finished before the World Cup matches kick off.