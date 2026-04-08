MARTA releases final schedules ahead of major Atlanta bus network overhaul April 18

MARTA has released final schedules for its redesigned bus system, giving riders a first look at major changes set to take effect later this month.

The new NextGen Bus Network will officially launch April 18, marking the largest overhaul of MARTA's bus service in its history. Officials say nearly every route will change, and riders are being urged to check updated schedules and plan ahead before the rollout.

The redesign aims to make bus service simpler, faster and more reliable. MARTA says it is tripling the number of routes with buses arriving every 15 minutes or better, with that frequency lasting throughout the day, not just during rush hour.

Leaders say the updated network will also improve access to key destinations like job centers, grocery stores and health care facilities, while offering more consistent service on nights and weekends.

"We are delivering a bus network that is smarter, faster and more reliable for all our customers," MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said in a statement.

Riders can use MARTA's online trip planner and updated route schedules now to see how their commutes may change.