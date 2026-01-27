MARTA hosting open houses to educate riders on upcoming NextGen Bus Network

Metro Atlanta bus riders will get a firsthand look at major changes coming to the city's transit system as MARTA prepares to launch its NextGen Bus Network this spring.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority announced a series of community open houses across the region to educate riders about the new network, which goes live on April 18. MARTA officials say the redesign is the most significant overhaul of the city's bus system in decades.

As part of the "Know Before You Go" campaign, the interactive sessions will allow riders to meet one-on-one with MARTA staff, explore updated route maps, and receive personalized trip-planning assistance. Attendees can also learn about the expansion of high-frequency bus corridors and the upcoming on-demand microtransit zones, known as MARTA Reach, which launch on March 7.

"We are just over 75 days away from a historic transformation of our transit system, and our priority is ensuring that every rider feels confident and prepared for the change," said MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt in a statement. "These open houses allow us to bring the NextGen Bus Network directly to neighborhoods, providing the personalized support our customers need to take full advantage of a faster, more frequent, and more reliable bus network."

The new system is designed to simplify routes, prioritize corridors where buses arrive every 15 minutes or less, and expand access to more jobs, particularly for low-income and minority residents. Officials say the redesign is the product of four years of public engagement and data analysis.

February open houses will run at multiple stations and community venues across metro Atlanta, including Lindbergh Center, College Park, Alpharetta City Hall, East Point Station, North Springs, H.E. Holmes, and Georgia State Station, among others. Sessions are scheduled during morning and evening times to accommodate different schedules.

MARTA plans to continue outreach through March and April, taking information directly to buses, trains, and stations to ensure riders are prepared before the NextGen Bus Network goes live.

Check out MARTA's open house schedule below:

Date Time Venue Address Mon., Feb. 2 7:00-11:00 AM Lindbergh Center Station 2424 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324 Mon., Feb 2 3:00-6:00 PM Lindbergh Center Station 2424 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324 Tues., Feb. 3 7:00-11:00 AM College Park Station 3800 Main St, College Park, GA 30337 Tues., Feb. 3 3:00-6:00 PM College Park Station 3800 Main St, College Park, GA 30337 Tues., Feb. 4 4:00-8:00 PM Alpharetta City Hall 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Mon. Feb. 9 4:00-8:00 PM NW Library at Scotts Crossing 2489 Perry Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 Tues., Feb. 10 7:00-11:00 AM East Point Station 2848 East Main St, East Point, GA 30344 Tues., Feb. 10 3:00-6:00 PM East Point Station 2848 East Main St, East Point, GA 30344 Wed., Feb. 11 4:00-8:00 PM Exchange Recreation Center 2771 Columbia Dr #2771, Decatur, GA 30034 Thurs., Feb. 12 7:00-11:00 AM North Springs Station 7010 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Thurs. Feb. 12 3:00-6:00 PM North Springs Station 7010 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Mon., Feb 16 7:00-11:00 AM H.E. Holmes Station 70 Hamilton E Holmes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30311 Mon., Feb. 16 3:00-6:00 PM H.E. Holmes Station 70 Hamilton E Holmes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30311 Tues., Feb. 17 4:00-8:00 PM Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library 5234 Lavista Rd, Tucker, GA 30084 Wed., Feb. 18 4:00-8:00 PM The Gathering Place Community Center 6280 Bruant St., Union City, GA 30291 Thurs., Feb. 19 7:00-11:00 AM Kensington Station 3350 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA 30032 Thurs., Feb. 19 3:00-6:00 PM Kensington Station 3350 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA 30032 Mon., Feb. 23 4:00-8:00 PM Adams Park Library 2231 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30311 Tues., Feb. 24 4:00-8:00 PM Carver YMCA 1600 Pryor Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315 Wed., Feb. 25 7:00-11:00 AM Doraville Station 6000 New Peachtree Rd, Doraville, GA 30340 Wed., Feb. 25 3:00-6:00 PM Doraville Station 6000 New Peachtree Rd, Doraville, GA 30340 Thurs., Feb. 26 7:00-11:00 AM Georgia State Station 170 Piedmont Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Thurs., Feb. 26 3:00-6:00 PM Georgia State Station 170 Piedmont Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30303

