MARTA launches Better Breeze payment system this weekend

For decades, MARTA riders have transitioned from tokens to plastic cards. Now, commuters will tap to pay.

The brand new Better Breeze system launches this Saturday. The upgrade aims to make riding MARTA faster, more secure, and more convenient for daily travelers and the nearly one million current Breeze cardholders.

"They cover all payment options that people are used to paying at restaurants and stores," said Nevin Grinnell, assistant manager of customer experience officer. "You can use your mobile phone, you can use your smart watch, or you can tap your credit card at the gate."

The overhaul includes physical repairs and systemwide upgrades, including installing 400 new sliding faregates that offer increased security and are much harder to tamper with.

Commuters will also see new touchscreen vending machines that will give change.

Riders told CBS News Atlanta that the upgrade were a long time coming.

"I think it's a great idea, MARTA needs upgrades," said Denise T., who rides MARTA every day.

Kendrick Banks is looking forward to the touchscreens replacing what he calls "sticky buttons."

"That's something that should have happened ten years ago," Banks said, laughing. "Those buttons … You hurt your fingers trying to tap, tap, tap for $2.50."

Banks also says that the previous mobile apps were often unreliable.

The Better Breeze system is expected to be a more seamless experience between the station and the street.

"It's tied to our buses as well," Grinnell added. "So everything will be synced up together."

The new payment options officially go into effect this Saturday.

Your original Breeze cards and the current mobile app will officially retire on May 2. If you have a remaining balance on your old Breeze card, you will have until October to transfer those funds to the new system.

MARTA will station ambassadors at various rail stations throughout the city to help commuters navigate the new technology and assist with the transition.