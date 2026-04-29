MARTA claims early gains with NextGen overhaul despite confusion among riders

It's been one week since Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) rolled out its sweeping "NextGen" bus redesign, an ambitious overhaul promising fewer routes, more frequent service, streamlined fare purchasing, and a system that's easier to navigate.

Now that the plan has moved from paper to pavement, the early question is simple: is it actually working?

According to MARTA, the first weekend after launch saw ridership jump 58%.

It's a notable spike, but transit officials caution that it's far too early to draw firm conclusions. The agency says it will take six months to a year for ridership patterns to stabilize and for the true impact of the redesign to come into focus.

At the core of the redesign is a philosophical shift: fewer, straighter routes, and fewer buses running more often.

MARTA says some corridors now see buses arriving every 15 minutes, with about a third of routes operating on 20-minute intervals. The idea is to reduce wait times and eliminate the kind of meandering routes that often slowed trips under the old system.

The changes are significant for a transit network that includes roughly 1,000 bus routes and 38 rail stations, making it the ninth-largest transit system in the country.

One of the headline additions: the Rapid A-Line, a five-mile loop connecting downtown Atlanta to Capitol Gateway, Summerhill, Peoplestown, and the Beltline.

For riders, the experience so far is a mix of optimism and adjustment. And some say the changes are overdue.

"This is the first time with the new system," said Vance Lewis, a bus rider trying it out. "The old system… the machines were broken a lot, especially on the south side. Hopefully these'll stand the test of time."

Others acknowledge a learning curve. "I'm learning a new system," said rider John Ruff.

Alongside the route overhaul, MARTA is sticking with its Breeze cards fair system, but now built around contactless payments, updated vending machines, and redesigned fare gates.

In theory, riders no longer need a dedicated Breeze card. Credit cards and smartphones can now be used directly at the gate.

In practice, at the early stages, the transition has been anything but seamless. One rider, Will Perkins, was trying to figure out what to do with the $21 still sitting on his old Breeze card.

According to a MARTA spokesperson, starting May 5, riders will be able to transfer balances from old Breeze cards to the new Orange Breeze cards, though the agency has yet to publicly share full details on how that process will work.

For now, the NextGen system is exactly that: new -- a bold attempt to modernize Atlanta's transit backbone, showing early signs of increased use, but still working through the inevitable friction of change.

MARTA says the goal is clear: get people where they're going faster, farther, and with fewer headaches.