MARTA CEO says new trains are "extremely close," but launch date remains unclear

MARTA's new trains are "extremely close" to carrying passengers, CEO Jonathan Hunt told Atlanta City Council members Wednesday, though the transit agency still has not announced a launch date.

Hunt said safety certification remains a key step before the long-delayed CQ400 trains can enter service.

"There's a safety certification document that I personally have to sign that goes to GDOT that says this is safe for Atlantans to ride," Hunt said during the council's transportation meeting.

"The trains will be ready when they are ready," he said.

Hunt also told council members, "We won't be having this discussion 6, 8 months from now." His comments did not establish a specific date for passenger service.

In a separate statement, MARTA said it has not proposed a revised public timeline and is working with manufacturer Stadler on safety certification.

"We look forward to introducing the first of our new trains when they are ready for revenue service, and we will share additional updates with you as we have them," the agency said. Revenue service means carrying paying passengers.

The rollout has faced several delays. Earlier timelines called for the trains to arrive in 2025, followed by plans for passenger service in early 2026 and later June 2026, according to prior CBS News Atlanta reporting.

The new trains are part of a $700 million investment to add 56 trains to MARTA's system. Features include wider aisles, more legroom and open interiors that let passengers move throughout the train. They also have designated spaces for wheelchairs, bicycles and strollers, wireless phone charging and upgraded safety technology.