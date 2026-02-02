Inside MARTA's new train cars: An inside look at the fleet — and the veteran conductor helping launch it

MARTA's newest train cars represent a leap forward in technology, safety and design. But for Reggie Johnson, they also mark a return to the job he says never really left him.

Johnson, a longtime MARTA conductor, recently came out of retirement — a $700 million investment that will bring 56 new trains online over the next three years.

"It's changed a lot since I started," Johnson said. "Yes, it has."

From retirement — back to the rails

After retiring, Johnson spent more than a year at home before MARTA called him back.

"I was sitting at home, bored to death, bored to death," he said. "I was actually thinking of getting a part-time job when they called me."

Now, Johnson works overnight shifts testing the new fleet and training employees — including on his 67th birthday.

"I don't mind at all," he said with a smile. Inside the new operator's cab, Johnson pointed out where he used to work decades ago.

Coworkers say Johnson's knowledge is unmatched. "He knows everything," one MARTA employee said as Johnson passed by. "Teaches us. If you want to know something about these things, ask him."

Longtime MARTA conductor, Reggie Jackson, came out of retirement to to help test and train operators on the agency's new CQ400 rail cars.

A new era for MARTA riders

CBS News Atlanta took an exclusive tour of the CQ400 railcars alongside MARTA CEO Jonathan Hunt and designer Connie Krisak, the Senior Director of Vehicle Procurement.

Compared to MARTA's original railcars — some dating back to 1979 — the difference is stark. The new cars feature wider aisles, more legroom and a fully open interior that allows riders to move throughout the length of the train.

"The interior is just marvelous," Johnson said. "Everything is brand new."

The redesigned space allows for more standing room, along with designated areas for wheelchairs, strollers and bikes.

"The beauty of this car is the open space," Krisak said. "There's room for a lot more standees than in a typical American train."

The cars also include wireless phone charging, flexible seating configurations and real-time safety monitoring.

Built-in safety and monitoring

Each new train will have an officer onboard as the fleet rolls out, Hunt said. The cars are also equipped with cameras and audio sensors designed to activate during emergencies.

"If someone yells 'help, help,' it goes straight to the conductor," Krisak said. "The system captures the noise, the camera comes on, and operators can respond."

Hunt compared the technology to a smart home security system.

"It flashes up to the operator, police command center and operations control," he said. "Like a Ring camera — you hear something, you see what's happening, and you respond."

Built for Atlanta — and the future

The CQ400 trains are manufactured by Swiss company Stadler but custom-built for Atlanta's transit needs.

"This train is custom made for the communities of MARTA," Stadler representative Jonas Bondrer said. "You see it in every single corner."

MARTA leaders say the timing is critical as Atlanta prepares to host World Cup matches in June. After major events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it can take up to 45 minutes to clear stations. Officials say the open design of the new cars should help move riders out more quickly.

While the World Cup accelerated the timeline, Hunt emphasized the investment is not a one-time upgrade.

"All of these dollars will benefit Atlantans for years and decades after the World Cup has gone," he said.

The rollout of the CQ400 has been delayed multiple times. Hunt said, this is to ensure safety regulations and rider experience are as near perfect as possible.

The entire project is funded by local tax dollars, with no federal assistance — making it one of MARTA's largest locally funded investments ever.

A system — and a career — coming full circle

For Johnson, the project reflects both how much MARTA has changed and why he came back.

"It's been a passion," he said. "It really has. There's something to learn every day — even now, after all these years."

And, he added, there's still nothing like doing the job he loves.

"You can be doing something that you love and get paid for it, too," Johnson said.

As the new fleet inches closer to service, Johnson says the transformation is unmistakable.

"It's a brand-new MARTA," he said. "A brand-new MARTA."