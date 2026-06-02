MARTA's $700 million railcar project hits another delay ahead of World Cup

MARTA riders hoping to board the agency's long-awaited new railcars before the FIFA World Cup may have to wait a little longer.

The transit agency announced Tuesday that its new CQ400 railcars will not enter passenger service this week as previously planned, marking the latest setback for a project that has already faced multiple delays.

MARTA also postponed a celebratory "First Ride" event that had been scheduled for Thursday.

In a statement, the agency said testing on the new trains continues, but the railcars are not yet ready to carry passengers.

"The safety of our employees and riders is always our priority," a MARTA spokesperson said. "We are committed to ensuring all testing and safety certifications are complete before the railcars begin serving riders."

The delay is significant because MARTA officials said earlier this year they expected the trains to be in revenue service before the start of the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta. With less than two weeks remaining before the first matches, that goal now appears out of reach.

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The CQ400 rollout has been pushed back several times. The new trains were originally expected to arrive in 2025 before the timeline shifted to early 2026 and later to June 2026.

In January, MARTA said it still anticipated meeting the World Cup deadline despite challenges involving manufacturing, testing schedules on an active rail system and other project hurdles.

The new railcars are part of a $700 million investment that will bring 56 new trains to MARTA's system over the next three years.

The trains feature wider aisles, more legroom and open interiors that allow passengers to move throughout the length of the train. They also include designated spaces for wheelchairs, bicycles and strollers, along with wireless phone charging and upgraded safety technology.

MARTA officials have previously said they would not rush testing to meet a specific deadline and have emphasized that safety remains the top priority.

Despite the railcar delay, MARTA has maintained that it is preparing for the influx of visitors expected during the World Cup through a series of other upgrades, including its new Better Breeze fare payment system, expanded bus service, station improvements and enhanced staffing plans.

Tuesday's announcement comes as MARTA said it remains focused on supporting customers and employees following a recent stabbing on the transit system.

The agency has not announced a new date for the CQ400 First Ride event or when passengers can expect the trains to begin service.