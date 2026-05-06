Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Trump said her family deserved death threats after split over Epstein files

Former Georgia. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she and her family received death threats after President Trump labeled her a "traitor."

At a speech at The Ron Paul Institute in Texas over the weekend, Greene discussed her push to release documents involving the Jeffrey Epstein case, an effort that she says put her at odds with the president.

"President Trump's hand was forced to sign it," Greene told the crowd. "He didn't sign that because he supported it. He was forced. And so we released the Epstein files, and then I got a Truth Social dropped on my head like a nuclear bomb where the president called me a traitor."

In November, Mr. Trump announced that he was withdrawing his support for Greene, saying he would back a primary challenge against his one-time ally.

Greene said following the president's comments, none of her Republican colleagues supported her, which made her realize that she couldn't continue with her work in Congress. She stepped down from her seat on Jan. 5.

"They kept coming on my son, my youngest, my baby boy," she said. "We're going to snuff out his life. We're going to put a bullet in his head."

Greene said she texted the president and other members of the administration about the threats. In response, she claimed Mr. Trump told her "that it was my fault and I deserve it. If my son gets killed, I deserve it because I was a traitor to him."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, pictured, R-Ga, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky held a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, with victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as the House prepares to vote to release records related to him. Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

She said that she saved the text messages the president sent her, but feared being put in jail if she released them.

Greene said the Make America Great Again Movement was dead and that both parties have failed the American people, but she was hopeful for the future.

"We are moving past Donald Trump. And the quicker we move past him, the faster we get to the whiteboard, the faster we build the solutions, the quicker we're ahead of everybody else on the way to saving the country," she said.

In a statement to People about Greene's allegations, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle did not discuss the supposed texts, intead he called her "a quitter who is pathetically trying to stay relevant."

"Unfortunately, Trump Derangement Syndrome has rotted former Congresswoman Greene's peanut-sized brain," Ingle said.