Marietta approves site for NWSL Atlanta expansion team's headquarters and training facility

A major new sports facility is coming to Marietta after city leaders approved a rezoning request for a professional women's soccer team's future home.

The Marietta City Council voted 7-0 to rezone more than 34 acres along Franklin Gateway for the new headquarters and training facility for the NWSL Atlanta expansion team, which is expected to begin playing in 2028.

The project will be developed by AMB Sports and Entertainment, and the timeline for construction and opening will be determined by the company.

City leaders say the agreement brings an estimated $21 million value to Marietta. As part of the deal, the city will receive about 10 acres of nearby undeveloped land, valued at roughly $10 million, which will be turned into public park space and other community uses.

The city will also retain more than an acre of road frontage near the site, which will be used for additional parking at the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex. Officials say that could help the facility host larger tournaments and events in the future.

Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin called the project a win for both economic development and the community.

"This project delivers significant benefits to our city through economic growth and new park space for our residents and families," Tumlin said in a statement. "We are excited to welcome NWSL Atlanta to Marietta and proud to be the home of both women's and men's professional soccer."

He added that the project is expected to inspire young athletes, especially girls, and reflects the city's ongoing investment in the Franklin Gateway corridor.