Atlanta awarded new National Women's Soccer League franchise, set to debut in 2028

Nearly three decades after Atlanta hosted the first-ever women's Olympic soccer tournament during the 1996 Games, the city will now welcome its own professional team.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced that Atlanta will become home to the league's 17th franchise, set to begin play in 2028.

People wearing shirts that spell out "NWLS-ATL" celebrate the big announcement. CBS News Atlanta

Local soccer advocates say the news brings things full circle.

"People petitioned, requested, wrote letters back in the day to the IOC and to ACOG to get women's soccer added because it wasn't part of the Olympics initially," one longtime supporter recalled. "And really, the reason it was added was all the push here from local soccer people to grow the women's game."

That same grassroots energy, once used to advocate for inclusion, has now helped bring a professional women's soccer team to Georgia's capital.

The yet-to-be-named club will be owned by a group of local investors whose goal is to expand opportunities for women in sports and inspire the next generation of athletes.

"As we launch this new club, I'm deeply inspired by the opportunity to give young girls across Georgia, including my own granddaughters, the chance to see what's possible," said the team's owner. "It's my hope this club will ignite something powerful in everyone who watches — especially young people — and light a spark that says, if they can do it, so can I."

The Atlanta NWSL team will join a growing league that has seen record-breaking attendance, television deals, and global recognition in recent years. With the city's rich sports culture and Olympic legacy, supporters say women's soccer will feel right at home.

Further details, including the team's name, colors, and stadium location, are expected to be announced in the coming months.