Man killed by police after reported shoplifting at Chamblee Walmart, DeKalb County authorities say

A man was killed in DeKalb County after a police-involved shooting near the Walmart on Chamblee Tucker Road Thursday afternoon, according to Chamblee police. Authorities say the incident began with a shoplifting call and ended in gunfire after the suspect reportedly brandished a weapon.

Police Chief Michael Dieppa said the suspect was confronted by officers during the alleged shoplifting. After a struggle, the man fled from the Walmart into the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex, The Oliver. Additional officers confronted him there, at which point he reportedly pulled out a weapon. Officers opened fire, fatally wounding the suspect at the scene.

"That struggle led to the subject fleeing from the Walmart, to the parking lot behind us, which is the parking lot, the Oliver," Chief Dieppa said. He also noted that the suspect entered a nearby restaurant during the incident, leaving evidence of his injuries inside.

The man's identity has not yet been released. Parts of the Walmart and apartment complex parking lots remained cordoned off by police tape hours after the shooting. Some residents, like Colin Rains, found their vehicles blocked by the investigation. "It's blocked off. So, understandable. I know it's a crime scene," Rains said.

Community members say violence like this is rare for the area. Resident Allen Jordan said he isn't worried about his family's safety but wishes for better communication from authorities during active investigations. "Even if it's a situation where they need to take care of something, they should be able to have someone doing that while there's also someone communicating… so that you're not standing in the cold," Jordan told CBS News.

Two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure. This is the second officer-involved shooting following a shoplifting call at this Walmart, with a previous incident in 2024 involving a suspect armed with a machete.

The investigation remains ongoing as police work to piece together the full sequence of events.