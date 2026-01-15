GBI investigating shooting involving police officers near Chamblee Walmart, officials say

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate a shooting involving a police officer near a Chamblee Walmart.

The shooting happened on Thursday afternoon near the Walmart Supercenter on Chamblee Tucker Road, officials say.

Details remain limited, but the GBI confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that they are sending agents to the scene at the request of the Chamblee Police Department.

Authorities have not said whether anyone was injured or shared information about what led up to the shooting.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area if they can.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as soon as we receive new information.