Man faces federal charges in shooting of teen aboard MARTA in Midtown Atlanta, DOJ says

A man accused of shooting a 17-year-old aboard a MARTA train in Midtown Atlanta last week is now facing federal charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Anthony Tyrone Gresham, 42, of Lithia Springs, was charged by criminal complaint on June 8 with committing an act of violence with intent to cause serious bodily injury on a mass transportation system, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Federal prosecutors allege Gresham opened fire on a MARTA train at the Midtown Station on June 5, wounding a teenager before fleeing the scene.

"My office and federal law enforcement will continue to lean in and partner with local agencies to hold criminals accountable for violent attacks on MARTA, a critical component of Atlanta's transportation infrastructure that is subsidized by federal funds," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement. "Gresham was allegedly undeterred by decades of prosecution for robberies, drug trafficking, and other crimes, which compounds the need for federal intervention in this case."

According to federal authorities, the 17-year-old victim boarded a MARTA train stopped at the Midtown Station in Atlanta last Friday. Prosecutors allege Gresham entered the train car where the teen was seated, pulled a handgun from a bag and fired three times in the boy's direction.

The teenager was struck in the left hand and left leg and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Investigators later recovered spent shell casings from the train.

Authorities said Gresham fled the station after the shooting. He was apprehended two days later in Douglas County following a large-scale search involving federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

According to the DOJ, Gresham has an extensive criminal history that prohibits him from legally possessing firearms or ammunition. Prosecutors said his prior felony convictions span at least three Georgia counties and include armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, burglary, theft and robbery by force.

"Violence will not be tolerated on MARTA," said Marlo Graham, special agent in charge of the FBI's Atlanta field office. "The citizens of Metro Atlanta and our visitors deserve a safe and secure transportation system. This is a great example of the collaborative work of law enforcement to protect everyone's right to safety."

MARTA Police Chief M. Scott Kreher said the federal charges demonstrate the partnership between transit police and federal authorities.

"The riders who depend on MARTA, and the officers who work to protect them, deserve to see violent offenders held accountable," Kreher said. "I support and appreciate U.S. Attorney Hertzberg for his leadership in this area and for the continued partnership with the FBI AMMO task force as we work together to keep our communities safe."

MARTA shooting arrest followed multi-agency manhunt

Before the federal charges were announced, MARTA police said officers patrolling the Midtown Station heard gunfire shortly after 7 p.m. on June 5 and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators identified Gresham as the suspect and said he fled before additional officers arrived.

On June 7, members of the FBI Atlanta Metro Major Offender Task Force spotted Gresham walking along Lee Road in Douglas County. Authorities said he ran into nearby woods when approached by a Douglas County sheriff's deputy, triggering a search involving the FBI, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Douglasville Police Department, Haralson County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol troopers, K-9 teams and the GSP Aviation Unit.

Officials said law enforcement eventually forced Gresham from the wooded area and arrested him without incident.

Second recent MARTA violence case in metro Atlanta

Gresham is the second person federally charged within the past week in connection with a violent attack on the MARTA system.

On June 2, federal authorities charged 25-year-old John Elijah Matthews of Decatur with committing an act of violence using a dangerous weapon with the intent to cause death on a mass transportation system in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 66-year-old grandmother aboard a MARTA train. If convicted, Matthews could face life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Gresham is expected to appear in federal court at a later date. The charges against him are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.