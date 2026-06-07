Midtown MARTA shooting suspect arrested after multi-agency manhunt, police say

A suspect accused of opening fire aboard a MARTA train at the Midtown Station on Friday has been arrested following a multi-agency search in Douglas County, authorities said Sunday.

According to MARTA Police, Anthony Tyrone Gresham was taken into custody without incident after law enforcement agencies tracked him down in Douglasville nearly 24 hours after the shooting.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on June 5 at the Midtown MARTA Station. Officers patrolling inside the station reported hearing gunfire from a train stopped at the southbound platform. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his left arm and leg. The victim survived, authorities said.

Investigators said the suspect fled before additional officers arrived.

Authorities said members of the FBI's Atlanta Metro Major Offender Task Force spotted Gresham walking along Lee Road in Douglas County around 10 a.m. Saturday. When a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy approached him, investigators said Gresham ran into nearby woods, prompting a large-scale search involving the FBI, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Douglasville Police Department, Haralson County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol troopers, K-9 teams and the GSP Aviation Unit.

Officials said the suspect was eventually forced out of the wooded area, where law enforcement maintained visual contact and took him into custody on Lee Road in Douglasville.

Gresham was booked into the Douglas County Jail and faces charges including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The arrest comes as MARTA and Atlanta police continue to face questions from riders about safety across the transit system following several high-profile violent incidents in recent weeks.