Man accused in deadly MARTA train stabbing now facing federal charges

The man accused of fatally stabbing a woman aboard a MARTA train in southwest Atlanta is now facing federal charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that 25-year-old John Elijah Matthews, of Decatur, has been charged with committing an act of violence causing death on a mass transportation system following the deadly stabbing of 66-year-old Margaret Swan.

According to the DOJ, Swan was riding a northbound MARTA train from the Lakewood station to Oakland City station on May 30 when the attack happened.

CBS News Atlanta

Federal authorities say surveillance video allegedly showed Matthews standing near Swan before pulling out a folding knife and stabbing her multiple times.

Investigators said Swan appeared to have no prior interaction with Matthews before the attack. Other passengers reportedly fled the train and called for help.

After the train stopped at Oakland City Station, MARTA police officers arrested Matthews at the scene, authorities said. Swan was pronounced dead after first responders attempted lifesaving aid.

"Margaret Swan was a beloved great-grandmother who was brutally killed in an unprovoked act of senseless violence," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement Tuesday.

Federal officials also pointed to broader public safety concerns involving Atlanta's transit system ahead of major international events expected in the city, including the FIFA World Cup.

"This crime also impacts everyone who relies on mass transportation to move about their daily lives," FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Marlo Graham said. "Using Atlanta's train system should be safe and free of violence."

If convicted, Matthews could face life in prison or the death penalty. The Department of Justice said the U.S. Attorney General will ultimately determine whether prosecutors seek capital punishment.

Matthews remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and MARTA Police.

CBS News Atlanta previously reported that Swan's family described her as a devoted grandmother who was on her way to care for one of her grandchildren when she was killed.