10-year-old Mableton actress nominated for NAACP Image Award

The 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards are just weeks away, and one of this year's nominees is a 10-year-old rising star in Mableton.

If you don't know who Estella Kahiha is, it's only a matter of time until you do.

She's worked alongside actors including Wanda Sykes, Marsai Martin, and Kelly Rowland.

Her most recent role made her a breakout star and earned her an Image Awards nomination.

For 10-year-old Kahiha, reading over scripts, practicing with a stunt trainer, and blocking her character's spot on set is all in a day's work, at least when she's not in school.

Kahiha says she believes she was born to be an actress. That confidence led to starring roles in "Fantasy Football" and "Undercard."

But it's her role as Annie in the psychological thriller "Woman in the Yard" that landed Kahiha an NAACP Image Awards nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Youth in a Motion Picture.

"I just love the character because she's so playful, and she is very thoughtful and kind," Kahiha said.

Mableton actress Estella Kahiha is nominated for her role in "The Woman in the Yard." CBS News Atlanta

Danielle Deadwyler played Kahiha's mother in the film. Kahiha says she was one of the first people to call her after her nomination.

"She told me, she was like, 'Congratulations, Estella! You got nominated,'" Kahiha recalled. "I was so happy and very proud and very thankful."

So what's next for the rising star?

Kahiha says she wants to be in a musical or a kid-friendly movie so she can watch it.

She'd also love to work with her sister. Cynthia Erivo is also on her short list.

With several production credits under her belt, other kids often ask Kahiha for advice. This is what she tells them:

"To be yourself even when you're on set and just be yourself. And don't worry. The director and producers, and the workers are very nice. And don't be upset if you didn't get the role you wanted because there are other opportunities," she said. "So just trust the process."

The NAACP Image Awards air on CBS Atlanta and BET. The ceremony is Saturday, Feb. 28, but voting closes Feb. 13. So if you want to vote for your favorite nominee in various categories, that is the deadline.