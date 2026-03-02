Lil Jon's Son, DJ Young Slade, died in accidental drowning, medical examiner rules

The Fulton County Medical Examiner has ruled that Nathan Smith, the son of Grammy-winning artist Lil Jon, died from drowning in the setting of psilocybin use.

The determination comes weeks after Smith's body was recovered from a pond near his Milton home following several days of searching. The official cause of death was listed as "drowning in the setting of psilocybin use," meaning the psychedelic substance was present at the time of his death. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

Milton police were first called to the Baldwin Drive area on the morning of Feb. 3 after receiving a report of a missing adult. Investigators said Smith had left his home under what they described as unusual circumstances and could not be located. A multi-agency search began immediately and expanded over several days.

On Feb. 6 at about 11:53 a.m., divers with the Cherokee County Fire Department located and recovered a body from a pond at nearby Mayfield Park, close to Smith's residence. Authorities later said the body was believed to be Smith.

Police previously stated there was no indication of foul play. The medical examiner's ruling supports that conclusion.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Smith family during this difficult time," a spokesperson for the Milton Police Department said at the time of the discovery.

In a statement following the recovery, Lil Jon and Smith's mother, Nicole Smith, said they were "extremely heartbroken" and "devastated" by the loss.

"Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet," the statement read in part. "He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate and warmhearted — he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest."

The family described Smith as an accomplished music producer, artist, and engineer, and a graduate of New York University.