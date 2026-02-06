Search continues days after Lil Jon's son reported missing in Georgia

Days after Atlanta rapper Lil Jon's adult son was reported missing, Georgia authorities have intensified their search near where he was last seen.

Nathan Smith, who professionally goes by DJ Young Slade, was reported missing on Tuesday morning. Authorities say the 27-year-old left his home on Baldwin Drive and Mayfield Road around 6 a.m. on foot and does not have his phone.

The search for Smith has focused on a pond at Mayfield Park, which is near his home. Dive teams and K-9 units have been on the scene looking for any signs of what could have happened to him.

Shortly after noon on Friday, a dive team could be seen removing something from the lake, which was then wrapped in a tarp and taken into a nearby tent.

Officials have not shared any details about what was discovered.

Authorities have continued to search a pond near Nathan Smith's home after he was reported missing. CBS News Atlanta

Smith is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. Police say he has short black hair and brown eyes.

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, Lil Jon's publicist said the family is "asking for privacy" while the search continues.

"We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe," the spokesperson said.

DJ Young Slade attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on Sept. 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Officials are asking anyone who has information that could help to call the Milton Police Department's non-emergency dispatch line at (678) 297-6300 option 1 or email Detective Sarah Moore at sarah.moore@miltonga.gov.