Lil Jon's son, DJ Young Slade, reported missing after leaving Georgia home

Police in Milton, Georgia are asking the public for help after Atlanta rapper Lil Jon's son was reported mission.

Authorities have been searching for 27-year-old Nathan Smith, who professionally goes by DJ Young Slade, for more than a day.

Smith was reportedly last seen at his home on Baldwin Drive and Mayfield Road at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say he left the home on foot and does not have his phone.

"He may be disoriented and in need of assistance," the Milton Police Department's report reads. "Family and friends are concerned for his safety."

Smith is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. Police say he has short black hair and brown eyes.

DJ Young Slade attends Wednesday Wind Down In The Point at Downtown Commons on May 28, 2025, in East Point, Georgia. Julia Beverly / Getty Images

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, Lil Jon's publicist said the family is "asking for privacy" while the search continues.

"We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe," the spokesperson said.

Officials are asking anyone who has seen Smith or has any idea of where he could be to call the Milton Police Department's non-emergency dispatch line at (678) 297-6300 option 1 or Detective Sarah Moore at sarah.moore@miltonga.gov.