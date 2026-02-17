Investigators identify body found in car submerged in Lake Lanier

Forsyth County investigators have identified a North Carolina man whose body was found in a submerged car in Lake Lanier on Monday.

Authorities with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office say the victim has been identified as 85-year-old Phillip Malone. Malone had been reported missing out of Roswell on Saturday after visiting family at Emory Hospital.

Officials say a boater found the car in the waters off Tidwell Park on Monday morning. Deputies and the Hall County Sheriff's Office Dive Team worked to remove the red Toyota Camry from the water.

Authorities say a boater found the car in the water near Tidwell Park on Monday. CBS News Atlanta

The sheriff's office said they do not know how long the car had been in the water or what led to it being submerged. Investigators do not suspect foul play in Malone's death.

According officials, Malone was "fully clothed and showed no obvious signs of trauma." The vehicle also did not have any apparent damage.

"This was a coordinated response involving multiple agencies, and we appreciate the assistance of our local partners," said Forsyth County Sheriff Freeman, "Our thoughts are with the family as we continue to work towards answers."

The investigation is ongoing. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct an autopsy this week to determine the cause of death.